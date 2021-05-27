THORChain Price Reaches $14.56 on Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for $14.56 or 0.00037761 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $3.11 billion and approximately $199.26 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00062575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00341237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00183911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.06 or 0.00824936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 213,536,800 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

