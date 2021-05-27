CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Price Hits $0.80

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $170,120.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00062575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00341237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00183911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00037761 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.06 or 0.00824936 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

