Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $340,320.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $340,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,297,302.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $318,840.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $318,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $302,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $367,680.00.

Trupanion stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.02. 332,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,208. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.69 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.41.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,109 shares during the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,131,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,757,000 after acquiring an additional 289,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,089,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 673.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 177,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

