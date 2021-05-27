Insider Selling: Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Director Sells 7,348 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.24. 854,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.28 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
