17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.68 million-$100.74 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.56 million.

NYSE:YQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,570. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. 17 Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 17 Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) by 391.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

