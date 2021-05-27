e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

ELF has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,398. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 259.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 13,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $365,367.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,374.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,731.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,492 shares of company stock valued at $13,107,521 in the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

