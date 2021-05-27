Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.24 million-$503.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.78 million.

NASDAQ WB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,596. Weibo has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

WB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

