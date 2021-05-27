AMEPAY (AME) Price Reaches $0.0382

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and $241,969.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00343655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00186055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00036585 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.55 or 0.00818080 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

