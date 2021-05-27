extraDNA Trading Down 34.9% This Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $558,007.46 and $181,667.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,558.40 or 1.00281508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00037555 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.80 or 0.01097011 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.21 or 0.00528512 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.00393382 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00101656 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004515 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

