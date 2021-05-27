Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.70.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,710,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,995. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.35. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $371,856.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,781 shares of company stock worth $95,833,526. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

