Big Banc Split Corp Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:BNK)

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.
Shares of TSE BNK remained flat at $C$15.49 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949. Big Banc Split has a fifty-two week low of C$8.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.75.
Big Banc Split Company Profile
