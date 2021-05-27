ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Shares of IMGN stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $6.15. 13,033,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,969. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.34. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.