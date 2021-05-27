RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 193,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,687. RadNet has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.95 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

