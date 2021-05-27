Critical Analysis: CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) versus America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) and America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.3% of CarLotz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

CarLotz has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America’s Car-Mart has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CarLotz and America’s Car-Mart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarLotz $118.63 million 4.40 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -2.02 America’s Car-Mart $918.61 million 1.22 $51.34 million $14.95 11.32

America’s Car-Mart has higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than America’s Car-Mart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CarLotz and America’s Car-Mart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarLotz N/A -31.76% -6.15% America’s Car-Mart 11.34% 30.25% 14.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CarLotz and America’s Car-Mart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarLotz 0 0 2 0 3.00 America’s Car-Mart 0 0 1 0 3.00

CarLotz currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 248.58%. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus target price of $176.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.04%. Given CarLotz’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CarLotz is more favorable than America’s Car-Mart.

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats CarLotz on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

