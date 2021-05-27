RAI Finance (RAI) Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last Week

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $42.11 million and $1.19 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00062873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.04 or 0.00342072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00185450 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00036177 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.82 or 0.00818175 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,870,008 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

