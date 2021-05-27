The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.570-0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $558 million-$563 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.80 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.230-2.310 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEO. TheStreet cut The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

GEO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,293,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a market cap of $626.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.72.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

