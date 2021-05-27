WazirX Market Capitalization Achieves $424.95 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00003761 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $424.95 million and approximately $55.77 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WazirX has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00061511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.05 or 0.00340755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00184383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004140 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00035685 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.80 or 0.00813326 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

