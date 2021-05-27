Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.490-3.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to 0.850-0.860 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $2.96 on Thursday, hitting $264.65. 1,065,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,733. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.83, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.26 and its 200 day moving average is $274.02. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $193.16 and a 52-week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,671.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

