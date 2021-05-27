PolypuX (PUX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,767.00

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, PolypuX has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $109,406.60 and approximately $6,767.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00062067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.00342071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.00184499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00035960 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.90 or 0.00824204 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

