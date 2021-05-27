Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Jounce Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21).

JNCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $140,775. 43.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,509,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $24,052,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $18,728,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $10,809,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,349,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNCE traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 200,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,390. The company has a market cap of $404.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.10. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

