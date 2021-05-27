Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Western Forest Products (WEF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Western Forest Products (TSE: WEF) recently:

5/25/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.75.

5/11/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.90. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.35 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Western Forest Products had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$2.25 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

4/23/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.90 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.85 to C$2.35. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE WEF remained flat at $C$2.19 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,300. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.56. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.74 and a 52 week high of C$2.58. The stock has a market cap of C$813.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

