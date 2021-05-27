Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of Boqii stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $4.16. 169,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,137. Boqii has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19.

Get Boqii alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.