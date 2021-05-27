Filecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $5.27 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and $785.42 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $71.31 or 0.00184015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 73,861,329 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

