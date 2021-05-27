MVL 24 Hour Volume Reaches $459,270.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. One MVL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $215.34 million and approximately $459,270.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00082907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00019996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.05 or 0.00975588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.37 or 0.09742513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00093434 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,846,035,907 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

