dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Hits $1.50

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00003880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $18.16 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,501 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

