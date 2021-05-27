HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.810-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.07.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.10. 24,238,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,642,685. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. HP has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 169.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

