B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33 M-.

NASDAQ BOSC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.30. 366,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,420. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.