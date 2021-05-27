Alchemy Pay Market Capitalization Hits $9.58 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $9.58 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00384278 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.81 or 0.00177578 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.91 or 0.00265560 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011086 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 129.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003162 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,392,630 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

