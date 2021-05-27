PIBBLE Reaches 1-Day Volume of $75,707.00 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 27th. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $47.50 million and $75,707.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00082907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00019996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.05 or 0.00975588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.37 or 0.09742513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00093434 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

