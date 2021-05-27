Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT):

5/26/2021 – RAPT Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

5/24/2021 – RAPT Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – RAPT Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

5/17/2021 – RAPT Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.28. 125,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,351. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33.

Get RAPT Therapeutics Inc alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at $408,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $197,278. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.