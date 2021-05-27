Ronald D. Mccall Sells 5,783 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $170,887.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CryoLife stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.21. 294,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.80. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12.

Get CryoLife alerts:

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CryoLife by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,816,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,944,000 after acquiring an additional 601,274 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CryoLife by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,206,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,412,000 after purchasing an additional 495,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CryoLife by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after purchasing an additional 136,492 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CryoLife by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 292,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 126,960 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CryoLife during the first quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.