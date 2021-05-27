Ronald D. Mccall Sells 5,783 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $170,887.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CryoLife stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.21. 294,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.80. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12.
CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
CryoLife Company Profile
CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.
Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.