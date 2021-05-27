$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to post sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the lowest is $1.67 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,675,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 110.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $33.99.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,117,114 shares of company stock worth $96,144,195. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $363,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 749.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after buying an additional 452,297 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 62.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 25.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 37,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

