Wings (WINGS) Price Hits $0.0531 on Major Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Wings has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Wings coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $5.31 million and $25,003.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00082719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00019980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.94 or 0.00974810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.04 or 0.09687970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00093469 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

WINGS is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

