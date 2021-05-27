IOST (IOST) Price Tops $0.0346 on Major Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. IOST has a market cap of $569.98 million and $184.28 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00082719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00088686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00019980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.94 or 0.00974810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.04 or 0.09687970 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

