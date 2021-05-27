HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.56 million-$168.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.75 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 138,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 91.46 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $43.51.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 100.21% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Renaissance Capital downgraded HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.83.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

