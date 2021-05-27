cVault.finance (CORE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $105,540.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 27th. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for about $7,263.54 or 0.18659876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $72.64 million and approximately $105,540.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00082932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.60 or 0.00980326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.76 or 0.09707567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00093600 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

