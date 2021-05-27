NuShares (NSR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 27th. One NuShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NuShares has traded 46.4% lower against the dollar. NuShares has a total market cap of $908,533.49 and approximately $4.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00036055 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001122 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,158,944,053 coins and its circulating supply is 5,831,293,883 coins. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

