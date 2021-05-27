SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.35

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 44755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8901 per share. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. SGS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

About SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

