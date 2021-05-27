Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.24

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.24 and last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 1282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32.

Kinnevik Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNVKF)

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

