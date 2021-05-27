The TJX Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

The TJX Companies has decreased its dividend payment by 61.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect The TJX Companies to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $67.24. 8,648,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,581,998. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

