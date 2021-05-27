Royal Gold, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Royal Gold has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of RGLD traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.18. 305,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,770. Royal Gold has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.07 and a 200 day moving average of $110.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

RGLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.90.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.