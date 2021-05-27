Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Nordic American Tankers has decreased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Shares of NAT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.62. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.