Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.20 billion-$41.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.65 billion.

Shares of MGA stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,548. Magna International has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $100.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGA. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

