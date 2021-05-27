John Bencich Acquires 6,000 Shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) CEO John Bencich acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,987. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ACHV stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.94. 297,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,796. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52). As a group, equities analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

ACHV has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

