Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $78,000.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 467,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,193. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

