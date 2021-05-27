Orbs 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.55 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $216.30 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0970 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00083473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.87 or 0.00978742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.37 or 0.09696956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00093351 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

