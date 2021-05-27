AidCoin Hits Market Cap of $3.55 Million (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. One AidCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AidCoin has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a total market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $314.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00083473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.87 or 0.00978742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.37 or 0.09696956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00093351 BTC.

AidCoin Coin Profile

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

