Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Up 89.7% This Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 22.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 89.7% against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $462,324.13 and approximately $163.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00028666 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000928 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,823,911 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.