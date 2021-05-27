$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to post $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.13.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 246,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,103. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $92.49 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

