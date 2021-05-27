Silicon Valley Capital Partners Makes New $296,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,198,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.41. 232,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,175,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average is $74.69. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $87.28.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

